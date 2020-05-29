Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline called over 1,850 times

Kerry’s dedicated COVID-19 helpline has received over 1,850 calls since it launched.

The Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline was set-up at the end of March to support and advise people during the public health emergency and to coordinate the community and voluntary response.

The number of direct calls to the freephone helpline has reduced slightly, according to the latest update on Kerry County Council’s response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The council says this suggests relationships have built up between the community and response agencies.

Over the past week, the majority of calls related to the collection and delivery of medicines, food and basic necessities, along with advice and information.