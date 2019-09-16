Kerry court poor box takings expected to fall to negligible amounts this year

The court poor box takings in Kerry are expected to fall to negligible amounts this year.

Up to the end of 2018, court poor box takings in Kerry regularly exceeded the amounts collected in other districts around the country.

The option of paying into the court poor box arises usually where the offence is minor in nature and would not attract a custodial sentence.

When combined with the Probation of Offenders Act, it provides an option where a financial penalty is considered merited but a conviction and fine are not.

From 2013 to 2018, over €2.3 million was collected from court poor boxes in Kerry, the highest total nationwide.

This was distributed among various individuals and charities by then-sitting Judge James O’Connor.

However, Judge David Waters, who is now the presiding judge in District 17, has not directed any payments to be made to the court poor box yet, instead preferring for contributions to be made to the Garda Benevolent Fund and local addiction counselling services.

The amount of money paid to the court poor box in Kerry this year will be revealed in early 2020.