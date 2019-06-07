Kerry court forced to show CCTV footage on a laptop

A Kerry court will be forced to show CCTV footage on a laptop.

The situation was highlighted today in Kenmare District Court, where newly elected Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, his brother Kevin and a third man were facing assault charges.

Councillor Healy-Rae had been excused from today’s court appearance due to the first meeting of Kerry County Council.





Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae of Sandymount, Kilgarvan and Malachy Scannell of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, are facing the charges arising from an alleged assault which occurred on 28th December, 2017 in Kenmare.

Today’s court appearance was required to set a date for hearing.

The defendants’ solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court he had received disclosure and that it included CCTV footage.

Judge David Waters enquired how they proposed to show the CCTV.

He said there was still no proper setup in Kerry district courts for the showing of such footage and the courts were still waiting for new facilities.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall-Nolan informed him a laptop would be used, while Kenmare sergeant Derek Fleming said the footage was less than four minutes in duration.

Judge Waters said, because of the lack of facilities, the footage will have to be shown a few times on a laptop to ensure everyone sees it.

The case is due to be heard in Kenmare District Court on September 6th.