Kerry couple who survived Belturbet bombing says families of victims deserve to know more

A Kerry couple who survived the Belturbet bombing in 1972 says the families of the victims deserve to know more.

Peggy and Brendan McCormack from Camp owned and operated Slowey’s chip shop in Belturbet, a border town in Co. Cavan, during the Troubles.

A car bomb exploded outside their premises on December 28th 1972, killing 15-year-old Geraldine O’Reilly and 16-year-old Paddy Stanley.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, new information was revealed in an RTÉ documentary last night, which alluded to suspicions of British Army involvement.

Peggy McCormack says she met Geraldine O’Reilly on the night she was killed, and that her family are lovely people who deserve to know more.