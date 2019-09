A couple who run an organic farm in west Kerry have been shortlisted for a national award.

Thomas and Claire O’Connor have a 25-acre mixed farm in Gleann na Gealt, Camp where they produce vegetables, salads, meat, poultry, eggs and wheatgrass.

The pair, who also run Manna Organic Farm Store in Tralee, have 15-acres of native Irish woodland.

They have been shortlisted in the Farming for Nature competition; the winner will be decided by public vote which closes on October 25th.

