Kerry the county worst hit by sudden collapse of the tourism industry

Kerry is the county worst hit by the sudden collapse of the tourism industry.

This is according to Ernst & Young, the multinational professional services firm, which conducted a survey of tourism employment on the island of Ireland.

It says investments and marketing campaigns over the last decade have contributed to unprecedented growth, with a 56% rise in overseas trips to Ireland by non-residents recorded between 2009 and 2019.

However, an estimated 18% of jobs in Kerry and 13% in Donegal are directly dependent on the success of the tourism and hospitality sector, compared with only 10% in Dublin.

As a result, rural regions are less resilient than others to COVID-19 shocks and will be directly impacted, with fewer alternative sectors that could compensate for job losses.