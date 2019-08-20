Kerry County Museum creating audio archive on Rose of Tralee

Kerry County Museum is looking for the public’s help in creating an archive of memories of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

This year sees the 60th anniversary of the event and the museum on Denny Street, Tralee is inviting the public to call in and record their thoughts, experiences and rituals around the festival.

Those wishing to take part, who can be from the town or beyond, can do so daily from 10 to 11am until Sunday.

Curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll gives some examples: