Jason O’Connor reports from today’s action in the Pitch & Putt Kerry County Matchplay Championships.
Kerry Bid To Dethrone Dublin As All-Ireland Senior Football Champions
Kerry will tomorrow attempt to dethrone Dublin as All-Ireland Senior football champions.The Kingdom are going for a first Sam Maguire since 2014, with Dublin...
Kerry County Matchplay Championships Review
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland have defeated Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm up game in CardiffWill O'Callaghan reports.SOCCERTammy Abraham grabbed two goals as Chelsea drew 2-2...
A Final plea to fly the Colours – August 30th, 2019
Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Flying BOTH flags – August 30th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella headed down to Sean Og’s bar in Tralee to find out why they are flying both Kerry & Dublin flags.
INTRO | August – August 30th, 2019
Feargal Harrington from INTRO Matchmaking talks about rejecting potential partners for silly superficial reasons.