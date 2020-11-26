Kerry County Councillors seek meeting with Justice Minister to discuss paying of coroners’ fees

Kerry county councillors are calling for a meeting with the Justice Minister to address concerns regarding paying coroners’ fees.

Coroners’ salaries and the fees and expenses from post-mortems and inquests are included in Kerry County Council’s budget for next year.

€308,000 will be spent by the council to cover these costs.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill and Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane are calling for a meeting with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to discuss the issue, and get an update on the Coroners’ Bill.

Both councillors say the council shouldn’t have to pay these costs.