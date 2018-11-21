Kerry County Councillors seek legal advice after a row in the council chamber

Kerry County Councillors are seeking legal advice after a row broke out in the council chamber this week.

Councillors questioned management about the list of lands owned by the council and why meetings about it were scheduled to take place in private.

Several councillors claim they have been trying for some time to get a full list of the council’s landbank released.





At this week’s meeting, Councillor John Francis Flynn queried why a Corporate Policy Group decided to hold a meeting about the landbank in private.

Cllr Flynn says he proposed the meeting be held in public, which he says was supported by all councillors.

He questioned why the Corporate Policy Group had the authority to change that decision and decide to hold the meeting in camera.

During the meeting, Cllr Toirseasa Ferris said no other body should have the authority to change a decision made by councillors in the chamber, and claims the local government act was breached by doing so.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell strongly refuted the claims.

She says they have nothing to hide and all lands are listed on the Rebuilding Ireland website.

Ms Murrell believes an in-camera briefing would be more suitable at first before a public meeting takes place.

Cllrs were not satisfied with the response and Cllr Toireasa Ferris says she will be seeking legal advice on the issue.