Kerry County Councillors to review protocol for holding civic receptions

Kerry County Councillors are to review the protocol for holding civic receptions.

Deemed the highest honour in the county, there are a number of requests from councillors to hold such honours for individuals and groups, with councillors complaining of long delays in dealing with them.

The council’s Corporate Policy Group (CPG) proposed that the Civic Honours Protocol adopted in October 2016 be revised, so that requests for civic receptions or civic welcomes at Municipal District level will be considered and approved at MD meetings instead of by the CPG.

Also to be discussed as part of the review will be motions councillors can bring to county council meetings, with Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae saying they’re being stifled by what they can ask.