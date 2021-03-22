Kerry County Councillor’s appeal against assault conviction adjourned

A Kerry County Councillor’s appeal of a suspended sentence for assault has again been adjourned.

In November of 2019, Jackie Healy-Rae and brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two charges of assaulting Kieran James on December 28th 2017 in Kenmare.

Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was found guilty of two charges of assault on Mr James and Cornelius O’Sullivan, as well as a charge of criminal damage.

Judge David Waters handed down fully suspended sentences to the three men in December 2019, but appeals were lodged.

The appeals, which have been adjourned on several occasions, have now been put back until the 13th of April, when a hearing date will be set.