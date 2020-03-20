Kerry County Councillors allocated separate appointments to vote in Seanad elections

Kerry County Councillors have been allocated separate appointments to cast their vote in the Seanad elections today.

The council have put strict guidelines and procedures in place for voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five Kerry people are running for a seat in the Seanad.

Voting is taking place in County Buildings in Tralee today and Kerry County Councillors have been allocated a separate appointment to cast their vote.

A spokesperson for the council says social distancing guidelines and sanitation procedures are in place.

Director of Corporate Services, Christy O’Connor will supervise the process to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

Five Kerry people are running for a Seanad seat.

Two outgoing Senators, Mark Daly and Ned O’Sullivan, both of Fianna Fáil, are seeking re-election.

Former Fianna Fáil TD and county councillor Thomas McEllistrim, Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen and former Fine Gael TD and Senator Tom Sheahan are also bidding for a seat.

Last month, Fine Gael’s Paul Coghlan announced he was resigning from the Seanad.