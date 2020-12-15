Kerry County Councillor takes legal action against council

A Kerry County Councillor is taking legal action against the council.

At the beginning of yesterday’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Chief Executive Moira Murrell informed councillors that the council had received a letter from the legal representatives of Cllr Charlie Farrelly.

The legal action arises from Kerry County Council’s November meeting, at which two councillors were elected to the board of North, East and West Kerry Development.

CEO Moira Murrell informed the councillors that she received the letter at 10:29am yesterday, one minute before the monthly council meeting was due to begin.

Ms Murrell said the letter referred to the manner in which nominations to the board of North, East and West Kerry Development were made at the November meeting of Kerry County Council.

Councillors Mikey Sheehy and Mike Kennelly were nominated to the board at the November meeting following two rounds of voting.

A number of councillors disagreed with the format of the vote, which then became the source of a formal complaint to the CEO of Kerry County Council by Cllr Deirdre Ferris.

During yesterday’s meeting, several councillors also outlined concerns about the minutes from last month’s meeting.

Cllr Farrelly said he had reservations about alleged omissions, which he claimed centred around the vote that took place.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, stated that as there were pending legal proceedings, the council should defer the motion to approve the minutes from November’s meeting.

This was subsequently proposed by Cllr Brendan Cronin and seconded by Cllr Donal Grady.

Cllr Farrelly then offered to clarify the discrepancies he said he’d found, but was advised by the Cathaoirleach that this would be inappropriate due to the legal proceedings.