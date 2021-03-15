Kerry county councillor says social housing tenant who advertised kitchen on Facebook made unfortunate error

A Kerry county councillor says a social housing tenant who advertised the kitchen of the property for sale on Facebook made an unfortunate error.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien was responding to a matter raised at this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae.

Cllr Healy-Rae informed the meeting that he had stumbled across a social housing tenant advertising the property’s kitchen, bath, and shower for sale on Facebook.

He said this was outrageous and beyond belief, adding they were being sold for tuppence.

He asked for clarification that Kerry County Council were aware of this situation, and called for a review of the tenants’ handbook.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly said, however, that there was no malice intended by the family in this mistake, and that they were apologetic.

Cllr Terry O’Brien added the family has a disabled child, and the tenant felt he’d be waiting months for a house if he had said the house needed adjustments.

Cllr O’Brien said he doesn’t condone the behaviour, and the individual should have consulted Kerry County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, confirmed the tenant has been contacted, and called it an unfortunate situation.

The council’s chief executive, Moira Murrell, said the council will not comment on the individual case.