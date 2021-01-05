Kerry County Councillor says schools and colleges should be closed if necessary to eradicate COVID-19

A Kerry County Councillor says everything possible must be done to eradicate COVID-19, including closing schools and colleges if necessary.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the education of children is a very high priority, but says their health and safety must be paramount.

He adds that recent outbreaks in schools highlight how just one case in an enclosed environment can multiply overnight.

Cllr Cahill says NPHET and the Government are best placed to judge whether it’s safe to reopen schools on January 11th, however, he says every option, including the closure of schools, colleges and universities, must be considered.