Kerry County Councillor says pension age must be red-line issue in Government formation talks

A Kerry County Councillor says the pension age must be a red-line issue for Fianna Fáil in any Government formation talks.

The pension age, housing and when to reduce the deficit are among the issues the parties still disagree on.



Councillor John Francis Flynn says during the lead up to February’s general election, Fianna Fáil candidates campaigned on the promise that there would be no increase of the pension age.

Cllr Flynn says in April, the party leader Micheál Martin also stated there’d be no increase to the pension age and that the change due to come into effect next January would be postponed pending a more comprehensive study on it.

Cllr Flynn is calling for this promise to be upheld by his party leader and the parliamentary party negotiating team.

The County Councillor says the most vulnerable in society should not be scapegoated, particularly when it comes to mapping a route for Ireland’s recovery post COVID-19.

He says although some people like to continue to work past retirement age, he feels no one aged over 65 should be forced to work; he believes each worker should be able to make their own choice.