Kerry county councillor says major water pipe replacement in Beaufort urgently needed

A Kerry county councillor says a major replacement of old water pipes in Beaufort is urgently needed.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the replacement of some pipes in the area gave temporary relief to householders, but pressure is now on sections of old pipes and breaks are occurring regularly.

He claims there has recently been an interruption in water supply in parts of Beaufort for four weeks in a row.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says this has been going on for far too long, it’s unfair to expect families in the area to put up with this loss of a basic human requirement.

Cllr Cahill added he has met with Kerry County Council and Irish Water to highlight this problem and the need for a major pipe replacement project in Beaufort.