Kerry County Councillor says Kerry Gift Card could replace Christmas parties for employees

A Kerry County Councillor says the Kerry Gift Card could replace Christmas parties for employees this year.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Barry says employers should be encouraged to give the gift card to their employees instead of the traditional end of year Christmas party.

The gift card initiative was launched by the Kerry chambers and Kerry County Council as a practical way of boosting the local economy.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell revealed 93 businesses in Kerry have signed up to be on the gift card.

A number of councillors expressed disappointment at the number of businesses who have signed up to be on the gift card.

Cllr Barry claims if employers were using it as an alternative to Christmas parties, it would incentivise more businesses to sign up.

