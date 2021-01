A Kerry county councillor says Kenmare sewerage is at capacity.

Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae raised the matter at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Healy-Rae claims plans to develop the county with capital projects are useless without first expanding sewerage schemes like Kenmare.

He’s calling for a meeting with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, to discuss the Kenmare sewerage scheme.