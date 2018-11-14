Kerry County Councillor says increasing cost of burial plots is chasing people into the grave

A Kerry County Councillor says increasing the cost of burial plots is chasing people into the grave.

The cost of a single burial plot in a council-operated cemetery is to increase by 18%, from €425 to €500.

Sinn Féin Councillor Robert Beasley says the increased cost places an extra burden on those grieving over a loved one, and he claims some have gone to neighbours or charities to fund funeral costs.





He rejected claims the increase is due to the cost of land or to remedy flooding issues in graveyards, and he says there are other sources of revenue to fund council amenities.

Councillor Beasley believes the €75 increase will be used to complete the council budget.