Kerry County Councillor says EU loans needed to rescue tourism and hospitality sector

A Kerry County Councillor says the Government needs to apply for loans from the EU to rescue the tourism and hospitality sector.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan made the call; his family operates The Fáilte hotel and bar in Killarney.

Cllr O’Callaghan says businesses still have costs, including insurance and electricity, despite being closed since March.

He says businesses in this sector already had overdrafts going into the new tourism season.

The Independent Cllr says current government package is not enough.

Cllr O’Callaghan believes long-term loans are needed to ensure the survival of the industry: