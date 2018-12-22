Kerry County Councillor says banning large trawlers from Irish coastal waters was right thing to do

A Kerry County Councillor says banning large trawlers from Irish coastal waters was the right thing to do.

Yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, announced that large trawlers over 18 metres are set to be banned from Irish coastal waters under new government plans.

From the 1st of January 2020, restrictions will come into effect whereby large trawlers must stay up to 6 nautical miles from shore.





Fine Gael Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen says it’s great for small inshore fishermen, the local marine environment and marine tourism.

He notes the cross-party support was very evident.

Councillor Connor-Scarteen says there were over 900 submissions made during a period of public consultation earlier this year.

He says it shows local voices, both political and community, were heard by Minister Creed.