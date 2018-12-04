A Kerry County Councillor says it’s ‘appalling’ for the IFA to object to the South Kerry Greenway.

Speaking at the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Councillor Michael O’Shea says any opposition from the Irish Famers’ Association to the proposed South Kerry Greenway should be withdrawn.

In September of this year, the President of the Irish Farmers’ Association said they will fight the CPO for the South Kerry Greenway all the way.





Joe Healy was speaking about the proposed 32-kilometre greenway project from Renard to Glenbeigh, which is now with An Bord Pleanála.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea, who was speaking about the decline of businesses and the rise of derelict sites in Cahersiveen, said the proposed greenway is essential for the town to arrest its decline.

He says it’s appalling for the IFA to object to the greenway, and he called on all IFA members in the county to immediately rescind their objections to the project.