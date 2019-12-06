Kerry County Councillor receives suspended prison sentence for assault

A Kerry County Councillor has received a suspended prison sentence for assault.

24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae and his 22-year-old brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, were convicted of two assault charges relating to incidents which occurred on December 28th, 2017 in Kenmare.

34-year-old Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was also found guilty of two charges of assault and one charge of criminal damage relating to the same incidents.

This morning in Kenmare District Court, Judge David Waters imposed a sentence of eight months on Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae; a sentence of seven months for Kevin Healy-Rae; and a sentence of six months on Malachy Scannell.

He suspended all sentences in full.

