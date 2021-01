A Kerry County Councillor has hit out at the irresponsible behaviour of people who have been removing lifebuoys from the banks of the Feale in Listowel.

Cllr Tom Barry says people need to cop on, after lifebuoys that were positioned along the River Feale were removed over the weekend.

The Sinn Féin Councillor says one was found tangled in bushes, and another floating along the river.

Cllr Barry is appealing for people to use common sense and not to tamper with the life-saving equipment.