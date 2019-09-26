Kerry county councillor facing assault charges will have hearing concluded in November

A Kerry county councillor facing assault charges will have his hearing concluded in November.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother Kevin Healy-Rae, both from Sandymount, Kilgarvan, are sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, with the former currently employed as his father’s parliamentary assistant.

The Independent councillor is one of three men who are denying assault charges, following an alleged incident in Kenmare in 2017.

Jackie Healy-Rae, who topped the poll in the Castleisland Electoral Area in May’s elections, is facing two charges: the first is assault causing harm to Kieran James on Main Street, while the second is a charge of assault on the same man at East Park Lane, Kenmare, both on the 28th December 2017.

Kevin Healy-Rae is facing one charge of assault causing harm to the same man, while Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, also denies a single assault charge.

At a previous sitting in Kenmare District Court, the injured party, Kieran James, gave evidence: he said that, prior to the incident, Kevin Healy-Rae had jumped a queue at a chip van and, when admonished for skipping, began pacing around aggressively and started shouting “this is my town, this is my chip van.”

He claimed that Jackie Healy-Rae strangled him for up to 30 seconds at the chip van and, along with the co-accused, punched him six or seven times shortly after on Main Street.

Defending barrister Brian McInerney said it’s his case that both Healy-Raes were acting in self-defense and that Mr Scannell was not involved.

Judge David Waters adjourned the hearing to a special sitting on the 25th November, which will take place in the Tralee Circuit Courtroom, due to the requirement to have CCTV facilities.