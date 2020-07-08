Kerry County Councillor who experienced online abuse supports call for social media abuse legislation

A Kerry County Councillor, who has been subjected to online abuse, says legislation to curb social media abuse would be a positive move.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler, has called for urgent laws to control vile and toxic comments on social media platforms.

Independent Cllr Jackie Healy Rae supports her call; he has experienced online abuse in the past, with one anonymous account telling him to end his own life.

He believes everyone should have to verify who they are online, in a bid to combat this issue.

Cllr Jackie Healy Rae says while people in public life should be held to account, no one signs up for the level of abuse he, and others, have experienced: