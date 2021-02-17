Kerry County Councillor claims third level students yet to be refunded for on-campus accommodation

A Kerry County Councillor claims a number of third-level students and their parents have not yet received a refund for on-campus accommodation.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan says nearly all third-level students have been at home since the middle of October due to the pandemic.

He called for action to be taken to address the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Niall O’Callaghan called on the council to write to Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris and demand a resolution to the issue.

The Independent councillor claims 1,400 first year students were made take out full accommodation, which costs up to €3,500, even though they were only in class for one week a month, due to the pandemic.

He says he knows of families who haven’t received a refund; he says students also can’t get work now due to the restrictions which means they can’t save for next year’s accommodation costs either.

Cllr O’Callaghan criticised Minister Harris, stating the excuse that accommodation is a separate company is shocking.