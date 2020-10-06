Kerry County Councillor claims South Kerry has third world sewerage facilities

A Kerry County Councillor has claimed that South Kerry has third world services when it comes to waste water treatment facilities.

Councillor Michael Cahill is calling for the provision of adequate and functioning sewerage schemes for all of Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor has said the sewerage schemes in Glenbeigh and Kenmare are unable to cope with the increased population in the summer months.





Cllr Cahill also says that the areas of Beaufort, Cromane, Portmagee, Caherdaniel, Boolteens, and Scartaglin are all without any sewerage schemes at all.

The Rossbeigh Councillor is urging Irish Water and the Government to treat the matter with the extreme urgency it deserves.