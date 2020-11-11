Kerry County Councillor claims people are living in “horrible conditions” in halting sites

A Kerry County Councillor claims people in halting sites are living in “horrible conditions” and is calling for action to address issues there.

Independent councillor Donal Grady told the Killarney Municipal District meeting that he has seen rats in some of the county’s halting sites.

He claims the conditions people are living in are horrible and disgraceful, and says Kerry County Council must do more for the residents of halting sites.

Councillor Donal Grady asked the council what had been done to improve the situation regarding what he describes as poor and unsafe living conditions at both St Michael’s and Gortroe halting sites.

He claims families are trying to raise children in disgraceful and dangerous conditions; councillor Grady also questioned what had been done to ensure fire safety following the tragedy in Carrickmines whereby ten travellers lost their lives in a fire.

In response, Kerry County Council’s Housing Department stated it does not accept the living conditions in any of its halting sites are poor or unsafe and says reviews have been undertaken.

It says substantial works have been carried out at St Michael’s and Gortreo sites over the last number of years.

A sub-committee of the Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee was established specifically to deal with any issues relating to halting sites and regular meetings take place.

Any issues are dealt with promptly, according to the council, which says it has an excellent relationship with the representatives of the halting sites.