Kerry County Councillor claims department’s defence of direct provision system is worrying

A Kerry County Councillor has criticised the Department of Justice for defending its management of the direct provision system during the pandemic.

The department claims its management of the direct provision system, which included a centre in Cahersiveen, during the early stages of the pandemic, “worked, by and large”.

At an Oireachtas Committee hearing on the department’s handling of asylum seekers during the pandemic, Secretary General Oonagh McPhillips said people were kept safe.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says this claim is worrying, as people were put in danger through the department’s actions.

