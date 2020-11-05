Kerry County Councillor calls for trading bays along key tourist attractions

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for trading bays to be established along key tourist attractions.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris wants to see trading bays along the canal walk in Tralee to facilitate small kiosks for food and beverages.

She says with the Blue way and the Tralee to Fenit Greenway, more small traders need to be encouraged to provide services on these routes for increased tourism.

Kerry County Council says it’s important existing permanent businesses would be supported and benefit from increased footfall along these amenities.

Councillor Ferris believes these bays wouldn’t detract from businesses in the town, as they would only be offering small items like hot beverages and ice-creams.