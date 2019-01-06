Kerry County Councillor calls on Taoiseach to abolish the HSE

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the Taoiseach to abolish the HSE.

Councillor Michael Cahill says the country is in the midst of the biggest health crisis in the history of the state and says action is needed.

He says there is no accountability and a total disconnect between senior management and the staff on the ground.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says the Government must introduce a system with proper and professional management.

Councillor Cahill, a former Chairman of the Southern Health Board, says there has been several scandals including the Cervical Check scandal and the increase in the number of patients on trolleys.

The Kerry County Councillor says there has been no accountability and that the HSE has failed miserably and needs to be replaced.