Kerry County Councillor calls for retention of Killorglin Youth Project in its present format

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the retention of the Killorglin KDYS Neighbourhood Youth Project in its present format.

Cllr Michael Cahill says that no enforced changes should be imposed on the youth service.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor added it’s crucial for the project to accept referrals from the three secondary schools in the area, as well as An Garda Síochána, and parents.

Cllr Cahill believes that recent proposals by Túsla to amalgamate the project with other services would remove the local referral facility, or render it inefficient.

The Rossbeigh Councillor claims the Neighbourhood Youth Project is working in its present format and any changes to it can only be seen as budget cuts to save on costs.