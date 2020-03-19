Kerry County Councillor calls for reassurances for families amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the Government to offer reassurances for families amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says Kerry families shouldn’t need to worry about being able to put food on the table or paying their rent.

He says many people will be without their usual wages and will not be able to afford rent, electricity or medical expenses.

Cllr Cahill believes rents should be parked until we get through this crisis, adding both tenants and landlords need to be treated with compassion.