Kerry County Councillor calls for painting scheme to bring life back into towns and villages

A Kerry County Councillor has called for the rollout of a painting scheme to bring life back into towns and villages in the county.

Councillor Michael Cahill made the call at a recent Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr Cahill said the scheme would greatly enhance the visual impact of towns and villages, and help get rid of the look of dereliction on many streets.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor added a competition could be organised with prizes given to top artists.

In response, Kerry County Council said all potential schemes will be dependent on the level of discretionary funding available in the 2021 budget.