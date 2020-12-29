Kerry County Councillor calls for non-operational sewerage scheme to be addressed

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a non-operational sewerage scheme in Beaufort to be urgently addressed.

Cllr Michael Cahill is calling on Kerry County Council, Irish Water, and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government to urgently address the scheme, as it has not been operational for years.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor raised the matter at a recent Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Cahill says this is a major health and safety issue, where raw sewerage is getting into dishwashers, and residents, including young children, are becoming ill.

Director of Water Services for the Council, John Breen, replied that there are serious deficiencies in the wastewater treatment plant in this privately constructed estate in Beaufort.

He added that it’s Irish Water’s policy that it will not take over any such stand-alone, developer-provided infrastructure.

Mr Breen said that the Water Services department of Kerry County Council previously desludged the tank in November 2018, on the understanding that the residents of the estate would organise and fund this in future.

He concluded that the Department will soon announce funding allocations under a national programme that Beaufort village is included in, which would allow a longer-term strategy to be developed.