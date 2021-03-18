Kerry County Councillor calls for moratorium on mortgages for those claiming PUP long-term

A Kerry County Councillor wants to see a moratorium on mortgage payments for those who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on a long-term basis.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan is calling on the council to write to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to ask him to introduce a moratorium on the mortgages of people on who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on a long-term basis.

He says some people working in the hospitality sector have been receiving this payment for 12 months.

The Independent councillor says despite such business being closed they still have costs to cover including insurance.

He says people need to be given the chance to get back on their feet, adding business people need to get out the other side of this pandemic and not be buried in debt.