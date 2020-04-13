Kerry County Councillor calls for Leaving Certificate fees to be waived

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the Leaving Certificate fees to be waived this year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald made the call.

He says students are bing asked to provide fees for an exam that has no formal date of commencement or conclusion along with no timetable, and he adds there is no guarantee the exams will be held this summer.

The Leaving Certificate fee for this year is €116.

Candidates who hold a full medical card or who are covered for all services on a parent or guardian’s full medical card are not liable for these examination fees.

The closing date for the payment or for making an application for a medical card exemption is April 30th.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says normally a member of school staff is assigned to deliver these forms to the relevant students and to promote timely payment.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says schools are currently not in a position to ensure students have paid or identify those who are entitled to an exemption.

He adds that huge numbers of students, who didn’t have a medical card before the outbreak of COVID-19, would now be entitled to one, but the process to acquire it wouldn’t have begun yet.

Cllr Fitzgerald believes the whole country has empathy for exam students, and says it is only fair and reasonable that all students be made exempt from paying the fee this year.