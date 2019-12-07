Kerry County Councillor calls for immediate action on “major health and safety issue”

Cllr Michael Cahill has urged Kerry County Council to act immediately on hedge cutting on the Ring of Kerry, as it poses a “major health and safety issue”.

He claims that overgrowth and trees are blocking the views from the famous Ring of Kerry road between Mountain Stage and Kells, which is causing drivers to take their eyes off the road.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor raised the matter at a recent meeting of Kerry County Council where he called for immediate action before a serious incident occurs.

Padraic Teahan, Senior Roads Engineer with Kerry County Council, has said in response that the Council is procuring a long reach hedge cutter to cut the margin at Mountain Stage.

The Council is also proposing to cut the vegetation growing from the top of the cliff face, subject to the receipt of equipment funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.