Kerry County Councillor calls for HSE to provide clarity around COVID-19 testing

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the HSE to provide clarity around COVID-19 testing.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says people are worried about the delay in getting tested and are also concerned about the long wait for results.

Cllr Foley says he has been contacted by a cancer patient who had planned chemotherapy postponed on a number of occasions, as they are awaiting results of a test taken two weeks ago.

He says frontline health workers are also waiting two weeks for results.

Cllr Cathal Foley is calling for such people to be prioritised.