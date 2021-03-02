Kerry County Councillor calls on Government to reopen children’s section of shoe shops

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on the Government to allow the children’s section of shoe shops to reopen.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says these shops provide an essential service.

She knows of children who have returned to school this week and she says they are in dire need of new shoes, as they’ve outgrown their old pair.

Cllr Moloney says everyone knows the importance of getting good, proper fitting shoes, especially in early childhood.

The Labour councillor says it’s vital children can get their feet measured correctly, and therefore believes shoe shops need to be open: