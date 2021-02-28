Kerry County Councillor calls for funding to deal with chronic overcrowding in council housing stock

A Kerry County Councillor has called for more funding to deal with chronic overcrowding in the council’s housing stock.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill says funding is urgently required to construct extensions to local authority houses.

He says overcrowding has been an issue for a number of years, but that it’s been exacerbated by the lockdown, as students are home schooling and parents are working from home.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor added this is having a severe impact on both mental and physical health.

Following a proposal by Cllr Cahill, it was agreed the council would write to the Minister for Housing and the Department to seek additional funding for extensions.