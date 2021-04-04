Kerry county councillor calls for fast-tracking of fibre broadband on Valentia Island

A Kerry county councillor is calling for the installation of fibre broadband on Valentia Island to be fast-tracked.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says the broadband connection on the island is of national interest as well as local, given the importance of the Coast Guard station there.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Cllr Moriarty said getting fibre broadband to the island is of the benefit of every citizen in the country, as it could assist with speedy rescuing.

In its response to Cllr Moriarty’s motion, Kerry County Council said National Broadband Ireland expects to roll out fibre broadband to the Coast Guard station in the second half of 2022.

The reply added that local groups can contact the council’s broadband officer, Brian Looney, to explore all options available.