Kerry County Councillor calls for extension to winter fuel allowance

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for the winter fuel allowance to be extended for seven weeks.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He is called on the council to write to the Minister for Social Protection, Minister for Finance and their departments to request the extension.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says given the Level 5 restrictions, more people are staying at home, particularly more elderly and vulnerable people.

He says this, coupled with the recent cold weather is adding to the financial strain of heating a home.

The winter fuel allowance has been a life-saver, according to councillor Kennelly who says keeping a home warm is costly.

The Fine Gael councillor says the COVID-19 pandemic means elderly and vulnerable people in particular can’t leave their homes and keeping the heat on is a priority while they remain at home.

He is asking Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe seeking an extension of the winter fuel scheme for seven weeks, which would bring the scheme up until the end of May.

Meanwhile, the Saint Vincent de Paul in Kerry is also calling for the fuel allowance to be extended by at least two weeks.

The charity says the extension of the €28 per week allowance is needed as people spend more people at home.

Junior Locke from Saint Vincent de Paul Kerry meets people every week who have to choose between heating their home and buying food