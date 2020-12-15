Kerry county councillor calls for driving tests to be included in school curriculum

By
radiokerrynews
-
A Kerry county councillor says driving tests should be included in the school curriculum.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy made the call at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He asked Kerry County Council to write to the Department of Education requesting the full driving test be included in the school curriculum.

Cllr McCarthy says tests have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says schools remained open, adding the process could have progressed if it was part of the curriculum.

 

