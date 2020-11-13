Kerry County Councillor calls for bus shelter at Beaufort Bridge bus stop

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a bus shelter to be provided at Beaufort Bridge bus stop.

Councillor Michael Cahill raised the matter at a recent Kerry County Council meeting.

Cllr Cahill says the bus stop serves a large region, and is a popular stop on the Ring of Kerry road between Killarney and Killorglin.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says that a bus shelter would be important for locals and tourists alike.

Following the proposal by Cllr Cahill, it was agreed that the Council would write to Bus Éireann on the matter.

 

