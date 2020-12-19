Kerry County Councillor appointed head of Irish delegation to European local authority congress

A Kerry County Councillor has been appointed head of the Irish delegation to a European congress of local authorities.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney will be the head of the Irish delegation at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, a pan-European political assembly that represents over 200,000 authorities in 47 states.

Four local authority members are chosen every five years to represent Ireland at the Congress, which meets twice a year in general assembly in Strasbourg.

As head of the Irish delegation, Cllr Moloney will aim to promote local and regional democracy and governance, as well as strengthen the self-government of local and regional authorities.