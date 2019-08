Kerry County Council is warning of a risk of spot flooding and heavy surface water on roads during the yellow rainfall warning.

It’s in place for Kerry, along with all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork and Limerick until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning (Saturday).

The council is urging motorists to travel with extra care.

Rain will be persistent throughout the day with between 30 and 50 millimetres expected to fall.